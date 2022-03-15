Texas Rangers Execute High-impact, Cross-functional Marketing Campaigns With Wrike

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced at SXSW that the Texas Rangers have successfully executed mission-critical campaigns aimed at strengthening ties with their fan base as a result of Wrike’s ability to bring cross-functional teams together in one digital workspace. Key projects include the branding of Globe Life Field, the Rangers’ 50th Anniversary campaign, and "Stay Strong,” a project rolled out during the pandemic to keep fans engaged from afar.

"It’s always an incredible feeling when our customers share stories of the work they’ve accomplished with Wrike behind the scenes,” says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. "The Texas Rangers, like many brands in the sports industry, were significantly impacted by the pandemic, but they took an agile approach to marketing that kept their teams in lockstep and their fans engaged. It’s an honor to know that Wrike has freed them up from meetings and menial tasks so they can spend more time thinking creatively on behalf of their brand.”

The Texas Rangers are a professional American baseball team brought to Arlington, Texas in 1972. As a dynamic, fast-moving organization with around 15 departments, 300 employees, and millions of fans, the Rangers are faced with numerous marketing demands throughout the year aimed at building a better fan experience. The Rangers’ marketing team must manage the necessary campaigns and assets to support a high volume of requests across the entire organization. Wrike has enabled them to standardize and streamline their workflow intake, simplify time-consuming review and approval processes, and maintain real-time visibility into projects through accessible dashboards and tasks. With Wrike, all of the Rangers’ marketing projects live in one place, including recent high-impact campaigns.

Branding Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers newest home, Globe Life Field, houses 1.2 million square feet of ballpark space that required Rangers branding before it opened in 2020. The team was given the freedom to ideate and create the visual assets that would one day line the halls of the ballpark. Having never taken on such a complex project, the marketing team turned to Wrike to achieve a holistic, comprehensive view on everything they needed to get done, ensuring nothing fell through the cracks and each deadline was met. As Globe Life Field fully opens up for the first time since the pandemic, fans will find themselves immersed in a new and exciting experience that highlights the rich history and promising future of the Texas Rangers.

"We’re proud of the ballpark and could not wait to welcome fans into our new home,” says Kyle Bartlett, Director, Marketing and Advertising, Texas Rangers. "We couldn’t have done it without Wrike. While we had our normal duties within the baseball season, we also had to brand this new ballpark. Wrike enabled us to track a plan of action for the Globe Life Field project while also managing other projects and tasks in the works.”

Planning Their 50th Anniversary Season

This year marks the Rangers’ 50th Anniversary, and the marketing team is helping fans celebrate by leaning into their past and getting excited about the coming year. Through Wrike, they have created a campaign that includes unique ways to tell the Rangers’ story to their existing fan base while bringing new fans on board with content that highlights the 2022 team roster and modern methods that enhance the end game experience.

"Everything we do is rooted in getting fans excited about baseball,” says Claire Girman, Manager, Marketing and Advertising, Texas Rangers. "That motivation and drive begins in Wrike, knowing we can take on projects confidently. Wrike provides infinite possibilities in the way we work and operate, and it has fostered a better environment to stay innovative and connected.”

Empowering Fans to "Stay Strong”

Sports and entertainment was heavily impacted during the pandemic, and the Texas Rangers marketing team found themselves in a position to get creative and come up with atypical opportunities for the Rangers to connect with fans. The "Stay Strong” campaign was launched to maintain ties between fans and the team when baseball was put on hiatus or had to be viewed remotely. It housed a variety of content, such as videos of alumni players, favorite recipes from players, and coloring pages for kids. Wrike served as one hub where they could assign deliverables to team members based on their strengths, provide feedback on all written and visual assets, and keep track of bandwidth and project status.

"At the end of the day, we’re a professional baseball team bringing joy to a lot of people,” Bartlett says. "So, as we’re juggling projects and deadlines, we remind ourselves that we’re serving fans who look forward to coming to the ballpark with family and friends. With Wrike, we can keep our organization and that fan experience going strong.”

For more information about the Texas Rangers case study, visit: https://bit.ly/37qCgBv

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005957/en/