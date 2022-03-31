Texas Real Estate Entrepreneur, Former Army Special Operator Philip Jalufka Today Launches First Book "Leading With Your Life Equation"

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Jalufka, CEO of international real estate firm Legacy International, today celebrates the launch of his first book "Leading With Your Life Equation: How to Be Indestructible, Indispensable, and Unstoppable," at a launch event in Austin, TX. (Amazon link)

The book by the Texas-born real estate entrepreneur and former army special operator crosses personal, military, and business experiences and the path to his own "life equation," leading to a remarkable record of service, achievement, and enterprise.

The journey began when Jalufka was a high school football player in the small town of Tomball outside of Houston, as his plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point were derailed when he was a passenger in a horrific auto accident. It took the jaws of life to pull him from a crushed car, representing the first of many life-changing challenges inspiring "Your Life Equation."

Jalufka recovered and advanced to graduate from West Point before serving as a commissioned special operations aviation officer in the U.S. Army where he flew Chinook helicopters and led specialized military teams and unconventional missions. He commenced an entrepreneurial life in real estate, founded Legacy International in 2007, an international real estate firm that generates more than $2 billion in sales revenue for a select group of homebuilders and developers.

In "Your Life Equation," Jalufka shares his guidance on life and career choices, including identifying what motivates you and what holds you back, mapping an action plan to overcome obstacles, surrounding yourself with the right people in your life, sharpening your decision-making and problem-solving processes, and grasping the importance of holding yourself and others fully accountable.

The book offers stories, insights, and advice from some of Jalufka's closest peers and mentors, who have also navigated their lives from humble beginnings, including billionaire philanthropist Red McCombs, former major league pitcher Roger Clemens, real estate training guru Myers Barnes, University of Texas Golf Coach John Fields, and Jalufka's fellow military peers.

"I wrote this book for young people with a dream but need a plan, for transitioning veterans desiring achievement in business, for real estate professionals who want to win every time, for business people to learn the methods and disciplines of the military, and for strivers everywhere who need a framework that is built around a found purpose – an equation – to succeed," says Jalufka.

"Life throws challenges at you and I want my book to help equip and inspire people with behaviors, attitudes and practices that build them up to be indestructible, indispensable and unstoppable."

The author's book was written to create a philanthropic platform that could improve the ability to give back to warriors and their families. In fact, a portion of the book royalties will be donated to his Heroes for Freedom Foundation, which supports veterans and first responders.

About Philip Jalufka

For 21 years, Philip Jalufka has worked to build an impressive list of accomplishments in the areas of residential real estate development, implementation, and overall execution of sales and marketing strategies, and overall asset management of a growing portfolio valued at over $400 million. In addition to the Legacy International and Legacy Performance Capital companies, he has assembled a number of brokerage and sales companies that provide sales and marketing solutions for master-planned developments for residential and resort sales across the U.S., Mexico, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Belize, Panama and the Dominican Republic. He is an expert trainer, specializing in executing project and product definition and sales platforms and processes for home builders and developers. Prior to his work in real estate, Jalufka proudly served his country as a commissioned special operations aviation officer in the US Army. Jalufka holds bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and received his MBA from Embry Riddle University. He lives in Austin, Texas, and is married with two children. https://www.philipjalufka.com/

