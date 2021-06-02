Texas Superstar Baseball Player Joey Gallo Joins Team FITAID

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEAID Beverage Co. has expanded its professional athlete talent roster with the addition of professional baseball player, Joey Gallo to Team FITAID. Gallo, of the Texas Rangers, is the first MLB player to join the team's roster. The news aligns with LIFEAID's ongoing expansion in Texas.



"Texas is home to some of our earliest brand advocates and one of our longest standing retailers, HEB," says LIFEAID President and co-founder Aaron Hinde. "No better way to celebrate this region than some baseball and an ice-cold FITAID."

Gallo joined the Rangers organization in 2012 as a first round pick. Following two 40 home run seasons in 2017 and 2018, he hit his 100th home run during the 2019 season. Gallo did this in his 377th career game, making him the fastest American League player to achieve this in MLB history. In 2020, Gallo took home his first Golden Glove award as a Right Fielder.

"With 162 games in the regular season, I am always looking for the best ways to recover," said Joey Gallo. "Drinking a post-game FITAID has become a part of my routine and I am excited to be part of Team FITAID!"

As the longest tenured player in the clubhouse, Gallo's leadership speaks volumes both on and off the field. A bright and rising talent, Gallo hits a home run with the LIFEAID brand values. And, if history repeats itself, Gallo can be expected to have another winning 2021 season ahead.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and solutions driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health and performance consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "Vitamins You'll Actually Enjoy Drinking." Products include both RTD and powdered mix blends: FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, PARTYAID, and others. You can find LIFEAID products at local gyms and retailers HEB, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Central Market, Kroger Dallas, Safeway Southern, Walmart, Target and Vitamin Shoppe. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

