Texas Trees Foundation and Atmos Energy Celebrate 100 Newly Planted Trees

DALLAS, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Atmos Energy to safely plant a total of 100, 30-gallon trees in Oak Cliff Founders Park and Harry Stone Park to combat Dallas' urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe and green outdoor spaces for North Texas residents.

Both organizations will come together on March 17 for a public tree dedication at Oak Cliff Founders Park at 9 a.m. and Harry Stone Park at 11 a.m. to celebrate the newly revitalized outdoor spaces.

"This partnership is another illustration of our commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we call home," said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. "We are proud to partner with Texas Trees Foundation to enhance our neighborhood parks and trails, and we remind everyone to dial 8-1-1 before starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. Calling 811 is free, it's safe and it's required by law."

Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Heat Island Management Study found that Dallas is heating up faster than every city in the country except for Phoenix.

Heat-related deaths in the United States account for more deaths annually than all other natural disasters combined, and tree plantings in the hottest areas with high-density residential was found to reduce deaths by more than 20 percent.

"The Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside Atmos Energy to combat Dallas' urban heat island through the expansion of our public green spaces," said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. "The 100 newly planted trees will preserve Dallas' urban forest and provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.

Volunteers recruited by the City of Dallas planted 13 different types of trees at both parks including American Elm, Bur Oak, Carolina cherry laurel, Lacebark Elm, Chinese Pistache, Chinquapin Oak, Roughleaf Dogwood, Eve's Necklace, Mexican Sycamore, Mexican White Oak, Pecan, Possumhaw Holly, and Vitex.

To learn more about the tree dedication events, please contact Joshua Wilbanks at 682-305-0417.108 or email joshua@texastrees.org.

