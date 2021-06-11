Texas Trees Foundation Celebrates the Adoption of the First Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) is proud to announce that the first Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan has officially been adopted by the Dallas City Council. This long-term strategic effort is a major milestone for the city and will provide the framework for action steps to maximize the value of our urban forest.

Texas Trees Foundation commends Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Council members Omar Narvaez and Chad West for their leadership and role in developing the UFMP and obtaining unanimous approval from the Dallas City Council.

As the need for strategic management of the tree canopy and urban forest in Dallas came to the forefront, the collaborative work began between the Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Dallas to create the first plan of this type with funding provided by the Lyda Hill Philanthropies® and Oncor.

Dr. Bobby Lyle, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Texas Trees Foundation noted, "This collaborative effort represents a major step forward for our city. It emphasizes the strategic importance of our urban forest and provides guidance for our community as the City of Dallas sets the standards and takes the lead in urban forestry management in North Texas."

This long-term strategic document specifically addresses urban challenges such as pests and disease control, rapid urban development, and inequitable distribution of tree canopy.

"We want to thank all of the stakeholders that contributed to the success of the Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan," said Janette Monear, President and CEO of the Texas Trees Foundation. "We are dedicated to advancing the 14 recommendations and 56 action items in the plan, and the Texas Trees Foundation looks forward to implementing those solutions. I join my voice with Dr. Lyle, Lyda Hill, and our entire Board of Trustees in commending the Dallas City Council for adopting this important plan."

When properly managed, trees provide a variety of important benefits to communities, including water-quality improvement, stormwater mitigation, erosion control, heat reduction, air-quality improvement, health and wellness benefits, wildlife habitat, and jobs. Trees add to the vibrancy and overall quality of life whether they exist in residential, recreation or business districts.

For more information about the Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan, please email Joshua Wilbanks at joshua@texastrees.org.

Related Images

dallas-urban-forest-master-plan.png

Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-trees-foundation-celebrates-the-adoption-of-the-first-dallas-urban-forest-master-plan-301310530.html

SOURCE Texas Trees Foundation