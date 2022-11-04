Texas Utility Help Program Re-Opens Energy Bill Assistance

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400 in prospective payments.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Household income must be at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

At least one occupant in the household must be a United States citizen or Qualified Alien.

"Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people," said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. "While funds are limited, TDHCA is committed to helping as many households as possible gain a sense of stability and security for these basic needs."

TDHCA reminds potential applicants that when Texas Utility Help first launched energy assistance in July, high demand resulted in the program closing the application portal within one week.

In addition to energy bills, applicants can request water and wastewater bill assistance within the same online application. Those who qualify can get help paying total past due and current water and wastewater bills, up to $600. For water and wastewater assistance, priority is given to those who have been disconnected or are at risk of disconnection.

All approved utility payments are issued directly to the utility company on the applicant's behalf.

To date, Texas Utility Help has distributed more than $15 million and assisted more than 7,400 households. Funding for the program comes from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

For more information and questions, the call center is staffed Monday- Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and can be reached toll free at 855-566-2057. Help is available in multiple languages.

