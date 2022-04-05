TextMarks Upgrades Clients to MessageMedia's Global Messaging Platform in new Partnership

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageMedia (https://www.messagemedia.com), the leading customer engagement platform for small to medium businesses (SMBs) globally, has entered into a partnership agreement with TextMarks Inc.(https://www.textmarks.com/) to upgrade TextMarks' clients to the MessageMedia platform. This upgrade will provide access to enhanced customer engagement tools and features on a truly global platform that supports more than 65,000 clients.

Founded in 2006, TextMarks has provided messaging solutions to SMBs across industries, including transit, retail, religious and non-profit. The transit industry has become a core focus for TextMarks in recent years, and the company plans to service it exclusively going forward.

TextMarks selected MessageMedia's platform to provide the most robust quality and continuity of service while also providing clients with a range of new bells and whistles.

The new features include the capability to:

- Engage with customers directly via two-way messaging.

- Increase click-throughs with Mobile Landing Pages.

- Own adedicated toll-free number for messaging.

- Send emojis and MMS messages to promote campaigns and send announcements.

- Improved integration with platforms including HubSpot, Shopify, Salesforce and NetSuite.

Doug Rubingh, President US & UK at MessageMedia said: "We are extremely excited to partner with TextMarks and support their clients' ongoing customer engagement needs. Our team of over 400 professionals are focused on our mission to become the global leader for SMB messaging with our world class customer engagement platform."

Dan Kamins, Chief Executive Officer at TextMarks said: "When TextMarks made the decision to begin focusing exclusively on the transit industry, it was important to find the right platform for our non-transit clients. It had to be as reliable and as dedicated to quality customer service as TextMarks, and have the enhanced features our clients have been asking for. We've been working closely with the MessageMedia team and know our clients are going to love this new opportunity."

"MessageMedia is the leading customer engagement platform for small to medium businesses globally. Founded in 2000, and now trusted by more than 65,000 clients across Australia, the United States and Europe, the company specialises in 'turn-key' customer engagement solutions. MessageMedia's platform can be integrated with more than 85 leading software solutions, which enables its clients to send more than 5 billion messages annually.

Through partnering with MessageMedia, clients using TextMarks services will be able to upgrade and seamlessly transition with the assistance of a dedicated transition team from both TextMarks and MessageMedia. The transition is expected to commence this month and conclude in May 2022.

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia(www.messagemedia.com) is a global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes — from SMBs to enterprise-level — better connect with customers. With 90 per cent of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

