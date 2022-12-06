|
06.12.2022 16:41:27
Textron Adds 5% On Receipt Of Army Contract
(RTTNews) - Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT) are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning at $74.09 after winning Army contract.
The company said Bell Textron Inc., a Textron company, has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program.
"We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft," said Scott C. Donnelly, Textron's chairman and chief executive officer.
TXT has traded in the range of $57.11- $79.45 in the last 1 year.
