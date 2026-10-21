Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
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21.10.2026 15:20:03
Textron Aviation Receives Order For 21 Cessna Aircraft From Civil Air Patrol
(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc. (TXT), is an aircraft manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that Civil Air Patrol has ordered 21 additional Cessna piston aircraft.
The aircraft will support emergency response, training and community missions across the U.S.
The deliveries are expected to be completed in 2027.
The company said the order includes seven Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft, 11 Cessna Skylane 182 aircraft, two Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T aircraft and one Cessna Turbo Stationair HD 206 aircraft.
Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization and the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary that supports search and rescue, disaster response, aviation education and other emergency services.
In the pre-market trading, Textron is 0.44% higher at $77.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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