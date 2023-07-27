|
27.07.2023 12:40:43
Textron Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $263 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.46 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.42 billion from $3.15 billion last year.
Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $263 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.20 - 5.30
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Textron eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Textron stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Textron eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Textron-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Textron verdient (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Textron öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.06.23
|Textron Interested In Selling Its Fuel System Unit: Report (Benzinga)