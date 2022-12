Textron May Have Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Military arms-maker Textron (NYSE: TXT) may have just won an $80 billion contract from the U.S. Army. To be more precise, Textron definitely won the contract. It's just not 100% certain yet how much that contract is worth.But $80 billion is definitely a possibility.This story begins nearly a decade ago, when the U.S. Army announced a "Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator" program to see which defense contractor could come up with the best solution to replace its aging fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Continue reading