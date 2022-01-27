|
27.01.2022 12:53:44
Textron Sees Higher FY22 Results - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Industrial conglomerate Textron Inc. (TXT), while announcing weak profit in its fourth quarter, said it expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share will be in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.
The company further expects revenues of around $13.3 billion.
On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.58 per share on revenues of $11.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In fiscal 2021, earnings were $3.30 per share, and revenues were $12.38 billion.
Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly said, "Our outlook reflects continued momentum in our commercial businesses and ongoing investment in new products to increase long-term shareholder value."
On January 25, Textron's Board of Directors approved a new authorization for the repurchase of up to 25 million shares.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.01.22
|Textron (TXT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Textron legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Textron legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Will Textron Stock Continue To Trend Lower? (Forbes)
|
29.10.21
|Textron (TXT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)