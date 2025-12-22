Textron Aktie

WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012

22.12.2025 02:22:01

Textron To Deliver Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II Training Aircraft To Japan's Air Self-Defense Force

(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (TXT) company, announced the finalization of its first contract to deliver the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). The agreement, coordinated with Kanematsu Corporation, includes two Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II aircraft along with instructor pilot and aircraft maintainer training materials. Deliveries of the first two aircraft are scheduled for 2029, with additional contracts expected in the future.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. Recognized for its reliability and versatility, the aircraft has become a cornerstone of military pilot training worldwide.

With more than 1,000 aircraft currently in service and over 5 million flight hours logged, the T-6 Texan II stands as the world's most widely adopted integrated training system. Now including Japan, the aircraft supports pilot training across 15 nations, pilots from 40 countries at two NATO flight schools, and multiple branches of the U.S. military.

