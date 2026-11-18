Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
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18.11.2026 14:06:22
Textron To Sell Industrial Segment To Kingswood For $1.2 Bln; Sets 35 Mln Share Buyback; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT), an aerospace and defense company, on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell its Industrial segment to an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management for $1.2 billion. The company also announced a new share repurchase authorization covering up to 35 million shares.
Textron share are up more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $81.63 on Tuesday.
The company expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion after taxes and transaction-related expenses.
The sale includes all Industrial businesses and brands, including Kautex, Pentatonic, Textron Specialized Vehicles, E-Z-GO, PACE Technologies, TUG Technologies, Douglas Equipment, Premier, Safeaero, Ransomes, Jacobsen and Cushman.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
"Today's agreement is a defining milestone which will establish Textron as a premier, pure-play aerospace and defense company," said Lisa M. Atherton, Chief Executive Officer of Textron. "The sale of Industrial allows us to sharpen our strategic focus on growing our core A&D businesses while also returning capital to our shareholders."
Meanwhile, Textron's Board authorized the repurchase of up to 35 million shares, replacing the previous authorization approved in February 2026.
The company said the authorization will support buybacks related to the divestiture, offset share dilution and provide flexibility for capital management.
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|Textron Inc.
|75,42
|0,29%