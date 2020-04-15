TextUs Offering Complimentary Service for Essential Businesses

BOULDER, Colo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs, the leading business-class text messaging™ solution, today announced that it is offering TextUs for Essential Businesses , a complimentary service during Q2 to help essential businesses communicate quickly and easily via text messaging with their customers and employees.

Many of the businesses deemed essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic are experiencing challenges communicating with their customers and staff in a timely fashion via email and phone calls. Most essential workers are strapped for time, in the field, and away from computers. Yet communication and coordination are critical to manage relationships and share time-sensitive updates.

TextUs gives essential businesses a scalable platform to communicate real-time information with staff and customers using standard SMS or MMS text messaging, a faster and more responsive communication method for all parties involved. By leveraging the TextUs platform, business users gain the ability to systematically engage in conversations, reply to questions, and broadcast messages through a centralized application. TextUs is offering essential businesses this service for free during Q2.

"Given the current pandemic, TextUs has enabled us to communicate quickly to hundreds of our staff about work assignments, address issues day and night, and stay connected even with our remote team members," said Bruce Weinberg, Assistant Vice President, Nursing Workforce Management at Ochsner Health System . "This application has been instrumental in how we communicate with our front line employees."

"Right now, when essential workers are already operating at maximum capacity, real-time, accessible communication is more important than ever," said Andrew Kimmell, CMO and Co-founder of TextUs. "Text messaging is the most efficient communication channel for conversations requiring fast, timely responses. Our customers have shared how valuable our software has been during this challenging time, and we want to do our part to help as many companies as we can."

For more information on the TextUs for essential businesses, please visit textus.com/essential-business .

TextUs is also offering a free webinar to share how healthcare teams are using business text messaging to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar will take place on April 17th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. To register, please visit: https://textus.com/webinars/covid-19-healthcare-enterprise-texting-staffing-surge

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business-class text messaging™ software and the world's first real-time communication platform designed to dramatically improve how businesses communicate with their leads, candidates, and customers. TextUs currently serves sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, HR, healthcare, property management, financial services, and nonprofits. With a 98% read rate and up to 40% response rates, TextUs helps businesses connect with their customers in real time.

