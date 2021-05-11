+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
11.05.2021 08:50:00

TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 8,922 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

                                   

                                   

 Month

                                   

Apr-21

                                   

Apr-20

                                   

 

Change                                              

                                   

Consumer Lending




                                   

New lending, SEK million

 

350

 

194

 

 

81 %

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions




                                   

Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

585

 

295

 

 

98 %

                                   

Credit Cards




                                   

Number of active credit cards**

 

2 735

 

53

                                   

 

n/a                                   

 

                                   

                                   

Cumulative for the year

                                   

Jan-Apr 21

                                   

Jan-Apr 20

                                   

 

Change                                              

                                   

Consumer Lending




                                   

New lending, SEK million

 

1 392

 

1 329

 

 

5%

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions




                                   

Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

1 568

 

1 013

 

 

55 %

                                   

Credit Cards




                                   

Number of active credit cards***

 

56 473

 

24 549

 

 

130 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
**Monthly change of the number of active cards
***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for April 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on May 11, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

