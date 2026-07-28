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28.07.2026 09:09:06

TFI International Q2 Results Improve On Acquisitions, Positive Market; Expects Q3 Earnings To Rise

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII, TFII.TO), a Canadian transport and logistics company, reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of $136.2 million, or $1.65 per share, higher than $98.2 million, or $1.17 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $152.5 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $112 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.

Operating income stood at $220.4 million as against the prior year's $170.2 million. The company reported total revenue of $2.289 billion, higher than $2.037 billion a year ago. The rise in revenue was due to the contributions from business acquisitions and positive market conditions.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.70 to $1.80 per share. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, TFI International had posted adjusted income of $1.20 per share.

For the full year, the company expects net capital expenditure, excluding real estate, to be in the range of $225 million to $250 million.

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