TFI International Aktie

TFI International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJ2Q / ISIN: CA87241L1094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 13:06:17

TFI International Q3 Net Income Declines, Announces Q4 EPS Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The transportation and logistics company reported a net income of $84.7 million or $1.02 a share compared to $125.9 million or $1.48 a share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, net income declined to $99.1 million or $1.20 a share from last year's $134.5 million or $1.58 a share.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.2 per share for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA went down to $305.4 million from $357.2 million in the earlier year.

Total revenue decreased to $1.968 billion from $2.184 billion in the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share.

Analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share for the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market hours, TFII is trading at $87.20, down 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TFI International Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten