Tfl experiences 57% income rise from driving fines on major roads

AA says London's streets are 'paved with fines' as figures show £89.3m was received in 2023/24Transport for London (TfL) has experienced a 57% rise in income over five years from fining drivers using major roads in the capital, with a leading motoring organisation saying the transport authority has ensured London's streets are now "paved with fines".New figures show it received £89.3m in the 2023/24 financial year for perceived offences on its red route network, up from £56.8m in 2018/19, according to a draft version of its next annual report seen by the PA news agency.