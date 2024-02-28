|
28.02.2024 08:00:30
TfL’s Ulez auto pay has turned out to be an auto fine
After signing up to the scheme £700 had been taken from my accountIn January, you recommended to a reader who had been chased for nonpayment of the London ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) charge that they sign up for autopay – the system which automatically debits the charge from the user’s bank account.In September 2023, I received a fixed penalty charge as a result of driving in the, then unknown to me, Ulez area. At the time I was advised by Transport for London (TfL) to set up autopay to prevent it happening again, which I did. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
