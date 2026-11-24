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24.11.2026 08:04:19
TG Offtakes Launches $5.75/Shr Cash Tender Offer For Up To 4.29 Mln Dynacor Shares
(RTTNews) - TG Offtakes Corp., an investment company, on Monday announced that it has launched a cash tender offer to acquire up to 4,289,754 common shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG.TO, DNGDF) at $5.75 per share.
The offer price represents a premium of approximately 7.9% to the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price and 6.1% to Dynacor's closing share price on November 23.
The tender offer is open to all shareholders until 5:00 p.m. ET on December 22.
The offer is fully funded, with no financing condition, and the company confirmed that it has sufficient cash resources to purchase all shares covered by the offer.
The company said that if shareholders tender more than the maximum number of shares, the shares accepted for purchase will be allocated on a pro-rata basis.
On Monday, Dynacor Group closed trading 5.24% higher at CAD 5.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
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