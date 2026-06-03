TG Therapeutics Shares Jump 10% On Positive Phase 1 Subcutaneous BRIUMVI Data

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares rose 10.48 percent, gaining $3.84 to $40.48 on Tuesday after the company reported positive pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, safety, and tolerability results from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of BRIUMVI compared with the currently approved intravenous version.

The stock is currently trading at $40.48, compared with its previous close of $36.64. During the session, it opened at $38.65 and traded between $37.96 and $40.69. Trading volume reached 1.02 million shares.

The company said the proprietary high-concentration, low-volume formulation was well tolerated and achieved sustained drug exposure. Data from the study support the quarterly and every-other-month dosing regimens currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 trial. Management noted that, if approved, subcutaneous BRIUMVI could become the first self-administered, at-home quarterly anti-CD20 therapy for multiple sclerosis patients.

TG Therapeutics shares have traded between $25.28 and $44.65 over the past 52 weeks.