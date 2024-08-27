TGS and Petrobras Sign MoU for Partnership in Scientific Research and Technological Development

Houston, USA (27 August 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence and Petrobras, one of the world's largest energy companies, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on scientific research and technological development activities in Brazil.

This MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the two companies, with the goal of leveraging the expertise and resources of both parties to drive innovation in the energy sector. The collaboration will focus on developing new technologies and conducting advanced research to increase efficiency and sustainability in oil and gas exploration and production. Additionally, it will drive innovation in renewable energy technologies and carbon capture solutions.

Partnership Objectives:

Technological Development: Petrobras and TGS will work together on the development of innovative technological solutions, focusing on improving the efficiency of exploration and production operations.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "We are honored to work alongside Petrobras on such important technical initiatives. The combination of our expertise in data acquisition and processing combined with Petrobras's operational capabilities promises to deliver significant results for the Brazilian energy industry."

Jonilton Pessoa, Executive Exploration Manager at Petrobras, added: "This partnership with TGS Brazil reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are excited to collaborate with a company that shares our vision of a more efficient and sustainable energy future."

The MoU establishes the foundation for the creation of joint working groups and the initiation of research and development projects that will be implemented in the coming months. This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to advancing science and technology in the energy sector, bringing benefits not only to the involved companies but also to the sustainable development of Brazil.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

About Petrobras

Petrobras is a Brazilian state-owned company and one of the largest energy companies in the world, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, refining, marketing, and transportation of oil and its derivatives

