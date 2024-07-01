TGS and PGS – Last Day of Trading in PGS Shares

Oslo, Norway (1 July 2024) - Reference is made to the joint stock exchange announcement on 20 June 2024 relating to key dates for completion of the merger between TGS ASA ("TGS") and PGS ASA ("PGS").



The last day of trading in and listing of the PGS shares will be today.

For further details on the timeline for completion of the merger, see announcement on 20 June 2024.

For further information on the Merger and the complete terms and conditions for the Merger, please see the merger plan for the Merger available on www.tgs.com and www.pgs.com.

For more information, contact:

Gottfred Langseth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@pgs.com

TGS: Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@tgs.com

Disclosure:

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About PGS:

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2023. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

