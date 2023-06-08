TGS and SLB Announce Engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Norway (8 June 2023) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in a strategic collaboration with SLB, today announced the start of the Engagement 4 Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.



Acquisition of the 152 OCS block, sparse OBN survey is now underway, extending contiguous data coverage from prior phases into western Green Canyon. In an area known for increasingly challenging subsurface imaging, application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) utilizing ultra-long offsets will provide a dataset that represents a step-change in the conceivable geological and geophysical interpretation. In support of existing leases and future lease sale acreage, fast-track products will be made available in Q4 2023, with final processing completion scheduled for H2 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "Alongside our project partners, we are excited to bring our sixth multi-client OBN project to fruition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Ever-positive, proven imaging results from prior phases support continued application of these advanced seismic techniques, delivering significant exploration value to our clients.”

The project is supported by industry funding.

