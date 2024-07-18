TGS Announces Extension to its Ocean Bottom Node Acquisition Campaign in West Africa

OSLO, Norway (July 18 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the extension of its' deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in West Africa. This additional program for a major customer will extend the ongoing acquisition cooperation well into Q4 2024.

The project is expected to deliver industry leading seismic data thus providing the client with more informed decision making capabilities.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "This continuing acquisition campaign demonstrates the vital role that OBN acquisition plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in West Africa and look forward to supporting our client’s needs with our advanced data solutions.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Tel: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.