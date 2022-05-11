|
11.05.2022 18:18:19
TGS ASA - Annual General Meeting Held
OSLO, Norway (11 May 2022) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS” or the "Company”) was held on 11 May 2022. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.
The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement:
Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com
About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.
Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
Attachments
- TGS_Minutes from Annual General Meeting - May 2022 - English
- TGS_Minutes from Annual General Meeting - May 2022 - Norwegian
