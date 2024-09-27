|
27.09.2024 13:58:31
TGS ASA is assigned Ba3 rating from Moody’s
OSLO, Norway (27 September 2024) – TGS ASA, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence is assigned Ba3 rating with a stable outlook from Moody’s.
The USD 450 million backed senior secured notes (originally issued by Petroleum Geo-Services AS, a fully owned subsidiary of TGS) are upgraded two notches from B2 to Ba3 with a stable outlook.
Moody’s press release announcing the rating action is available on their home page https://www.moodys.com/.
For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).
Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
|8,36
|2,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.