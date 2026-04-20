TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASA Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CN39 / ISIN: US87243K2087

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20.04.2026 07:44:24

TGS Extends Gulf Of America Ocean Bottom Node Contract By Three Years

(RTTNews) - TGS ASA (TGSGY, TGSNF, TGS.OL), a Norwegian-based provider of energy data, insights, and intelligence, on Monday announced the extension of its ongoing multi-year Ocean Bottom Node acquisition contract in the Gulf of America for an additional three years.

The contract was awarded by a major producer, reflecting continued demand for TGS' energy data and intelligence services in the region.

The company said the extension underscores its long-term relationship with the customer and its ability to support ongoing offshore development activities.

The company said that the agreement is expected to support continued data acquisition operations, helping clients maximise the value of existing assets in the Gulf of America.

On Friday, TGS ASA closed trading 2.71% lesser at NOK 125.50 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

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