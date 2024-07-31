TGS Launches New Seismic Survey in Seram Basin, Indonesia

Perth, Australia (31 July 2024) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, has announced a new seismic acquisition project offshore Seram, Indonesia. This project will cover over 1,800 kilometers of new 2D seismic data across the southeastern part of the basin, using a 12 km long offset streamer.



This marks the fifth seismic survey TGS has conducted in Indonesia this year, underscoring the company's commitment to the region. The project will leverage advanced processing techniques such as broadband Pre-Stack Time Migration (PSTM), Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM), and 24 Hz Full Wave Inversion (FWI) to achieve high-quality imaging and detailed subsurface insights.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "Our latest seismic acquisition in Indonesia highlights TGS's dedication to delivering exceptional subsurface imaging and fostering strong partnerships with key stakeholders in the region. In the Seram basin, we are focused on using high-quality acquisition and processing methods to improve imaging below the shallow carbonates in the Seram thrust belt, where there are clear indications of active petroleum systems."

This project is supported by industry funding.

