TGS: Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, Norway (23 February 2023) – Svein Harald Øygard, Member of the Board of Directors, has today, through Energy Investors AS AS, purchased 10,000 shares in TGS ASA at a price of NOK 176.56 per share.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

