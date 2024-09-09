|
09.09.2024 13:30:33
TGS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADES
Oslo, Norway (9 September 2024) – In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees can purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions. The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees in eligible jurisdictions (United States, United Kingdom and Canada) have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase. The plan sets a maximum purchase of shares per employee per six-month period and ESPP dividends are reinvested in shares.
The following primary insiders received shares from the ESPP purchase on September 5, 2024, as participants in the ESPP. The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the ESPP purchase.
---- Kristian Johansen – 100 shares
---- Tana Pool – 100 shares
---- Whitney Eaton – 100 shares
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.
Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
|8,79
|2,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.