TGS Publishes its 2022 Annual Report

OSLO, Norway (13 April 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today published its 2022 Annual Report.

In addition, TGS has published its Management Remuneration Report (MRR) pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, section 6-16 a(2). Both the 2022 Annual Report and MRR are available on the TGS corporate website to shareholders and other interested parties via this link: https://www.tgs.com/financial-reports .

The Annual Report has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), which can also be downloaded from the TGS website.

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

