TGS Q1 2023 Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway (3 May 2023) - TGS will release its Q1 2023 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 11 May 2023. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public, and we encourage in-person attendance, or it can be followed live online.

Access and registration for online attendees are available by copying and pasting this link into your browser:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230511_8/

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

CFO Sven Børre Larsen

Tel.: +47 90 94 36 73

E-mail: investor@tgs.com