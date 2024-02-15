15.02.2024 07:05:00

TGS Quarterly Dividend

OSLO, Norway (15 February 2024) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.47 per share) in Q1 2024.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.47 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 21 February 2024
  • Ex-date: 22 February 2024
  • Record date: 23 February 2024
  • Payment date: 7 March 2024
  • Date of approval: 14 February 2024 

Company Summary     

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition, advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information, visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.


