TGS Secures 4D Streamer Contract in Southern Atlantic

OSLO, Norway (3 October 2024) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce award of a baseline 4D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic region with an independent energy company. The contract spans approximately 90 days.

The award of this program reinforces TGS’ strategic position in the Southern Atlantic, underscoring its ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality data solutions to clients. Leveraging the advanced Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with the proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, TGS is well-equipped to deliver results that align with the evolving needs of the energy sector.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this contract and look forward to supporting our client’s exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise. The project represents another key milestone in TGS’ ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data globally. "

