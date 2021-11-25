+++ TIPP: Das Mega-Online-Event für Anleger & Trader | 26. Nov. ab 15:00 Uhr | Hochkarätige Referenten | Kostenfreie Anmeldung | Begrenzte Plätze +++-w-
25.11.2021 13:35:26

TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (25 November 2021) – On period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,832 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 88.0144 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,158,975 shares, representing 0.987% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
18-Nov-2110,00090.3877903,877
19-Nov-2110,00087.8880878,880
22-Nov-2120,00088.01781,760,356
23-Nov-2120,00086.94211,738,842
24-Nov-2183286.700072,134
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)1,083,143106.5638115,423,850
Accumulated under the buy-back program1,143,975105.5774120,777,940
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:   
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,158,975 own shares, corresponding to 0.987% of TGS' share capital.
    
Appendix:   
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten