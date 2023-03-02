+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 10:00:00

TGS to Host Capital Markets Day on 7 March 2023

OSLO, Norway (2 March 2023) – TGS ASA will host its Capital Markets Day in Oslo, Norway on 7 March 2023. In-person attendance is encouraged for those who are in Oslo.

In addition to presentations of the business outlook and strategy by the TGS executive team, Dr. Scott Tinker, Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin and CEO of Tinker Energy Associates, LLC., will present "Balancing energy security, economic security, and climate security.”

Scott Tinker brings industry, government, academia, and nongovernmental organizations together to address major societal challenges in energy, the environment, and the economy.

The presentations will last from CET 13.00 to approximately CET 16.00 and will be streamed live at tgs.com. In addition, presentation materials will be published at approximately CET 7.00 the same day.

The event will take place at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway and afterward, we invite attendees to join us for a reception.

Please register for TGS Capital Markets Day by emailing investor@tgs.com or by copying and pasting this link into your browser: https://hubs.ly/Q01DF7hN0.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:
CFO Sven Børre Larsen
Tel.: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com


Nachrichten