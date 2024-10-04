|
04.10.2024 07:00:00
TGS Webcast Details for Q3 2024 Presentation
Oslo, Norway (4 October 2024) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence will release its Q3 2024 results at approximately 07:00 a.m. CEST on 24 October 2024. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34 in Oslo, Norway.
The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live. Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of www.tgs.com:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20241024_5/
The Q3 2024 earnings release and presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no and www.tgs.com.
For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
E-mail: investor@tgs.com
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
|8,87
|4,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.