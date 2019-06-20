Thai Hom Mali rice - A favourite for Hong Kong foodies

BANGKOK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called "Think RICE, Think THAILAND" to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge, ranging from national agricultural history, standards and Thai rice quality.

Mr. Kenneth Chan, Executive Director of Kui Fat Yuen Limited and Chairman of The Rice Merchants' Association of Hong Kong, shared how Thai Hom Mali rice has become a favourite for Hong Kong foodies.

"Hong Kong people love to eat and they choose the best quality of food," he says. "Rice is no exception. And Thai Hom Mali rice has the highest quality among all the Thai rice."

Of all the varieties, Thai Hom Mali rice is preferred by Chinese communities for its "softness, aromas and appearance," according to Mr. Chan "Hong Kong importers are buying more Thai Hom Mali rice. Before it is cooked, it already has a unique smell. After cooking, the aroma emerged from the rice cooker is a distinct and very fresh fragrance for us."

"Once the Thai Hom Mali rice arrives in Hong Kong, we will immediately unload it in our warehouse. There is constant temperature of 18 degrees and humidity of 70 degrees to make sure the rice is as fresh as possible and to keep weevils away,"

In Hong Kong, Thai Hom Mali rice is the most popular variety of any rice globally. According to Hong Kong government figures, Thai rice had a 52.3% share of all global imports into the city and 90.4% of total Thai rice imports are Thai Hom Mali rice. "Because Thai Hom Mali rice only has one crop a year, it's quite valuable."

Global health trends show consumers are eating less carbohydrates such as rice, pasta, and bread. But Mr. Chan believes this won't have an impact on Thai Hom Mali rice. "People are more concerned about health and will often choose red or brown rice to eat but as a whole people still choose to eat Thai Hom Mali rice because of taste and smell," Mr. Chan says. "Once you try Thai Hom Mali rice you will not find another one to compare it with."

