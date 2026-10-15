Thai Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,575-point plateau and it's likely to tick lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on rising crude oil prices and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, finance, industrial and resource sectors.

For the day, the index rose 4.14 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,575.88 after trading between 1,566.21 and 1,580.23. Volume was 10.449 billion shares worth 80.644 billion baht. There were 241 decliners and 197 gainers, with 209 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly tailed off and settled well under the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 48.62 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 51,621.48, while the NASDAQ tumbled 511.51 points or 1.88 percent to close at 26,692.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.51 points or 1.11 percent to end at 7,718.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for September, which showed a bigger than expected increase in core consumer prices.

The bigger than expected increase in core prices led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also weighed on stocks after the International Energy Agency warned that the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.20 or 1.3 percent to $95.34 a barrel.