Thai Shares Stock Market Likely To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had slipped more than 20 points or 1.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,555-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and upbeat earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the food, finance, industrial, property and service sectors were capped by weakness from the technology companies.

For the day, the index perked 1.15 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,556.09 after trading between 1,532.71 and 1,563.04. Volume was 12.292 billion shares worth 68.738 billion baht. There were 252 gainers and 168 decliners, with 224 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and largely trended that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 360.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 52,856.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 278.04 points or 1.05 percent to close at 26,702.86 and the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,757.17.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like SpaceX (SPCX), Tesla (TSLA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Crude oil prices edged lower Wednesday on reports of progress in Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down by $0.69 or 0.71 percent at $97.13 per barrel.