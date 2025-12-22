Thai Shares Tipped To Move Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market of Friday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 20 points or 1.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,250-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the food, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index perked 2.12 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,252.19 after trading between 1,248.35 and 1,257.50. Volume was 5.476 billion shares worth 34.064 billion baht. There were 243 gainers and 173 decliners, with 237 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info slipped 0.32 percent, while Thailand Airport declined 1.36 percent, Asset World accelerated 2.94 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.30 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical expanded 1.55 percent, BTS Group plummeted 4.92 percent, CP All Public climbed 1.15 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rallied 2.38 percent, Energy Absolute vaulted 1.46 percent, Gulf gained 0.61 percent, Kasikornbank sank 0.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank plunged 3.39 percent, PTT Oil & Retail soared 3.94 percent, PTT advanced 0.80 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 1.37 percent, PTT Global Chemical shed 0.51 percent, SCG Packaging added 0.64 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 0.82 percent, Thai Oil lost 0.71 percent, True Corporation slumped 0.91 percent, TTB Bank tanked 2.88 percent and Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Card, Banpu, B. Grimm and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 183.04 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 48,134.89, while the NASDAQ rallied 301.26 points or 1.31 percent to end at 23,307.62 and the S&P 500 gained 59.74 points or 0.88 percent to close at 6,834.50.

For the week, the Dow slid 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid sharp gains from the technology shares thanks to solid earnings news and easing concerns of a tech bubble.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a modest increase by existing home sales in the U.S. in November. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. rebounded less than expected in December.

Crude oil increased on Friday amid concerns of a supply side disruption due to brewing U.S.-Venezuela tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up by $0.47 or 0.84 percent at $56.62 per barrel.