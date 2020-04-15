|
15.04.2020 03:00:00
Thai Startup Receives $40,000 in No-Strings Funding from Chivas Venture Competition
Social Enterprise Competition Announces Response to Urgent Need for Global Action, Splitting $1m Prize Between All 26 Finalists
LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, has announced today that due to the current global COVID-19 outbreak, this year's Chivas Venture $1 million fund will be distributed evenly amongst the 26 global finalists, including Thailand's YoungHappy, with immediate effect.
Now in its sixth year, the Chivas Venture gives away $1m in no-strings funding to startups who blend profit with purpose to have a positive impact on the world. This year's competition has seen 26 social enterprises selected from 26 countries, across five continents, with YoungHappy winning the local final in Thailand. YoungHappy – who was due to pitch for a share of the fund at a Global Final in June - will now receive $40,000 in funding, which can be put towards creating positive change at a testing time for people across the globe.
Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard comments:
"It is with great sadness that we have decided to cut short this year's Chivas Venture competition due to the impact COVID-19 is having across the world. Now more than ever, our world needs the passion and dedication of those who want to bring about positive change. That's why we have decided that each of our finalists should be provided with secure funding now, so they can continue their important work and continue to positively impact their communities in spite of these volatile conditions, which will be particularly challenging for fledgling businesses and the communities they serve."
This year's finalists have found unique and creative ways to tackle a wide range of social, environmental and economic challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by the global pandemic, especially in at risk, or isolated communities. YoungHappy provides senior-friendly services, events and products throughout the community. They help senior citizens maintain active lifestyles, raising their self-esteem and keeping them engaged with their peers whilst supporting their wellbeing.
"As much as we were looking forward to meeting all the other businesses and competing in this year's Chivas Venture global final, there are bigger and more pressing issues we are all now facing. That's why we fully support the decision to curtail the competition for this year and are extremely appreciative for the support of Chivas Venture which will have a huge impact on the YoungHappy community." Thanakorn Phromyos, Co-founder of YoungHappy
To date, the Chivas Venture has given away $5 million in no-strings funding to social startups who have positively impacted over 2 million lives across 50 countries – driving major change, including providing 34 million litres of safe drinking water to communities, recycling 1,300 tonnes of waste, helping over 2,500 farmers' families out of poverty and funding over 75,000 days of education for women and girls.
Just as Chivas champions the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies in its Scotch, the Chivas Venture champions entrepreneurs who blend profit and purpose to have a positive impact on the world. To find out more about the Chivas Venture and to learn more about this year's finalists, visit https://www.chivas.com/en-EN/the-venture or follow on Twitter @ChivasVenture.
#ChivasVenture
Chivas Venture Finalists by Country
COUNTRY
BUSINESS NAME
FINALIST NAME
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Argentina
Mamotest
Guillermo Pepe
Mamotest's central objective is to reduce the death rate of breast cancer
Australia
Okra Solar
Damian Veling
Okra Solar designs and develops technology to give access to energy
Belgium
Oak Tree Projects
Danae Van Dan Bossche
Oak Tree Projects provides affordable, co-housing accommodation for
Brazil
Raizs
Tomas Abrahao
Raizs is an online platform that connects organic farmers directly with
Bulgaria
Enova H2O
Huseyin Yemendzhiev
Enova H2O develops innovative instruments and services for better and
Canada
Tandem Technical
Heather Ward
Tandem helps greenhouse gas emitters across a range of industries
Chile
Wheel the World
Alvaro Silberstein
Wheel the World is a web platform where users can easily find and book
China
P.E.T.
Jane Zhao
P.E.T. creates textiles made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Through
Colombia
Recupera Tu Silla
Maria Sanchez
Recupera tu Silla is a furniture restoration business with both
England & Wales
WASE
Thomas Fudge
WASE develops decentralised wastewater treatment systems that
Greece
100mentors
Georgios Nikoletakis
100mentors connect students from underprivileged schools with mentors,
France
Pandobac
Anais Ryterband
Pandobac is an ecological and sustainable, zero-waste solution that offers
Israel
HomeBiogas
Oshik Efrati
HomeBiogas produces a unique appliance that transforms organic waste
Italy
Pedius
Lorenzo Di Ciaccio
Pedius is an app that allows the hard of hearing to 'hear' phone calls by
Japan
MyMizu
Robin Lewis
MyMizu is Japan's first free water refill platform that guides people to
Kenya
Green-Nettle Textile
Jonah Mwangi
Green-Nettle Textile creates fabric from stinging nettles. By converting the
Mexico
Graviti
Yusef Jacobs
Graviti offers bolt-on financing for basic services such as hot water and
Netherlands
Urchinomics
Brian Tsuyoshi Takeda
Urchinomics is solving the sea urchin problem by turning them into a useful
Nigeria
Soupah Farm-en-Market
Ifeoluwa Olatayo
Soupah's mission is to tackle inefficiencies in the food supply chain in
Poland
MakeGrowLab
Josh Brito
MakeGrowLab is working towards a future of plastic-free packaging
Scotland
Crover
Lorenzo Conti
Crover has created a small robotic device capable of moving within grain
Spain
EthicHub
Gabriela Chang Valdovinos
EthicHub is a global solution to generate affordable funds for smallholder
South Africa
Hustlenomics
Nhlanhla Ndlovu
Hustlenomics creates opportunities for women and youths by training them
Thailand
YoungHappy
Thanakorn Phromyos
YoungHappy is a happy community for senior citizens, providing events
USA
Strella Biotechnology
Katherine Sizov
Strella creates biosensing platforms that can predict the ripeness of
Vietnam
Cricket One
Bicky Nguyen
Cricket One reduces agricultural waste and creates a valuable protein
