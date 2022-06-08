Thai Stock Market Expected To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,630-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support expected from the oil and technology sectors. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, energy producers and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 14.16 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 1,631.92 after trading between 1,630.37 and 1,645.41. Volume was 19.659 billion shares worth 62.744 billion baht. There were 1,312 decliners and 490 gainers, with 407 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info slid 0.93 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 1.44 percent, Banpu soared 3.10 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 0.78 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tanked 3.85 percent, B. Grimm surrendered 2.16 percent, CP All Public declined 1.54 percent, Energy Absolute weakened 0.84 percent, Gulf slumped 1.05 percent, IRPC climbed 1.14 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.03 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.64 percent, Krung Thai Card dropped 0.81 percent, PTT lost 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.30 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.52 percent, Siam Commercial Bank stumbled 1.36 percent, True Corporation was down 0.89 percent and TTB Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a lower open on Tuesday, picking up steam as the session progressed to end firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 264.36 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 33,180.14, while the NASDAQ spiked 113.86 points or 0.94 percent to end at 12,175.23 and the S&P 500 gained 39.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,160.68.

Worries about slowing growth, a weak margin guidance from Target, and a sell-off in the technology space contributed to Wall Street's weakness in early trades. However, top technology stocks soon recovered and the broad market too started climbing higher as well.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April, to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as prospects of increased demand from China and supply concerns outweighed concerns about growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.91 or 0.8 percent at $119.41 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank on Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.40 percent.