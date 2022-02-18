Thai Stock Market May Hand Back Support At 1,700 Points

(RTTNews) - Separated by Makha Bucha Day, the Thai stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,710-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and energy companies.

For the day, the index climbed 10.13 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,711.58 after trading between 1,708.43 and 1,718.55. Volume was 27.666 billion shares worth 101.538 billion baht. There were 958 gainers and 850 decliners, with 537 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.27 percent, while Thailand Airport improved 0.78 percent, Asset World advanced 0.81 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.75 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical increased 0.87 percent, BTS Group strengthened 1.07 percent, CP All Public rallied 1.16 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 0.98 percent, Energy Absolute rose 0.26 percent, IRPC gained 1.01 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surged 5.88 percent, PTT shed 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.13 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.37 percent, Siam Concrete spiked 2.84 percent, True Corporation soared 3.41 percent, TTB Bank accelerated 2.13 percent and Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, Gulf, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Krung Thai Card and SCG Packaging were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.