Thai Stock Market May Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 25 points or 1.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,675-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely after overdone selling a day earlier. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 15.26 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 1,675.33 after trading between 1,672.99 and 1,683.06. Volume was 20.903 billion shares worth 71.362 billion baht. There were 1,337 decliners and 475 gainers, with 391 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Banpu tanked 2.52 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.93 percent, CP All Public declined 1.51 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.63 percent, PTT shed 0.67 percent and PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages spent most on Monday in negative territory before a later rally pushed them solidly into the green.

The Dow jumped 238.06 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 34,049.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 165.56 points or 1.29 percent to end at 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 gained 24.34 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,296.12.

The late rebound on Wall Street came as treasuries pulled back as the day progressed. The ten-year yield continued to give ground after ending last Thursday's trading at its highest closing level since December 2018.

The NASDAQ benefited from a surge by shares of Twitter (TWTR), which shot up by 5.7 percent after the social media giant accepted billionaire Elon Musk's buyout deal valued at about $44 billion.

The soft start was the result of lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as concerns about global economic growth amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a spike in Covid cases in China raised concerns about energy demand. A strong U.S. dollar amid rising prospects of a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $3.53 or 3.5 percent at $98.54 a barrel.