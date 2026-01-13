Thai Stock Market May Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had improved more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,240-point plateau although it's likely to rebound on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with oil prices being the main catalyst to the upside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion. The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, service and technology sectors. For the day, the index dropped 11.89 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 1,242.20 after trading between 1,241.47 and 1,259.68. Volume was 6.005 billion shares worth 34.141 billion baht. There were 377 decliners and 94 gainers, with 182 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.19 percent, while Thailand Airport contracted 1.45 percent, Asset World tumbled 2.45 percent, Banpu shed 0.40 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.87 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical plummeted 4.23 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 0.96 percent, B. Grimm plunged 2.76 percent, BTS Group crashed 6.42 percent, CP All Public cratered 2.34 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.39 percent, Energy Absolute surrendered 2.24 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Card stumbled 2.88 percent, PTT Oil & Retail sank 0.72 percent, PTT improved 0.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical slumped 0.90 percent, Siam Concrete tanked 2.51 percent, Thai Oil declined 1.27 percent, True Corporation advanced 0.90 percent and TTB Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, SCG Packaging, Gulf and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Monday but managed to break into the green shortly thereafter.

The Dow added 86.13 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 49,590.20, while the NASDAQ gained 62.56 points or 0.26 percent to close at 23,733.90 and the S&P 500 rose 10.99 points or 0.16 percent to end at 6,977.27.

The initial pullback on Wall Street reflected concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence after Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the U.S. central bank has been served subpoenas by the Department of Justice that threaten criminal charges.

Powell termed this action "unprecedented" and ascribed it to President Donald Trump's ongoing threats and pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for interest rates. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, the central bank is still likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday as the increasing possibility of U.S. intervention to end the Iran turmoil sets off production disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.33 or 0.51 percent at $59.42 per barrel.