Thai Stock Market May See Continued Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 50 points or 3.1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's likely to open to the downside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, still weighed by higher crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to be looking at a soft start.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the food, consumer, financial, industrial, property, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index lost 8.12 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 1,602.58 after trading between 1,599.81 and 1,609.18. Volume was 9.377 billion shares worth 68.537 billion baht. There were 327 decliners and 103 gainers, with 213 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened firmly lower but recovered by midday to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 161.61 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 51,349.98, while the NASDAQ perked 3.34 points or 0.01 percent to close at 26,929.37 and the S&P 500 eased 1.90 points or 0.02 percent to end at 7,704.13.

The rebound from the early slump was triggered in part by reports indicating U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased deal to end the prolonged Middle East conflict.

Treasury yields also surged on the day, with the ten-year yield reaching its highest closing level since July 2007 amid the jump in crude oil futures and concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Crude oil prices could not hold an early spike on Thursday but still managed to finish significantly higher, thanks to a lack of clarity about peace talks in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.58 or 2.8 percent to finish at $94.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand is schedule to release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance in the next few days. Imports are expected to jump 33.0 percent, easing from 36.7 percent in July. Exports are called higher by 24.9 percent, up from 21.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $3.90 billion after showing a shortfall of $3.61 billion a month earlier.