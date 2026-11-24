(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had given up almost 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,450-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to easing oil prices and a sharp rebound among technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the finance, service and technology sectors were capped by weakness from the industrial, property and resource companies.

For the day, the index perked 1.21 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 1,454.49 after trading between 11.817 billion shares worth 56.406 billion baht. There were 256 decliners and 231 gainers, with 167 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.

AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) fueled the rally after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a substantial move back to the upside, while computer hardware stocks, gold, networking and airline stocks also saw significant strength.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.